Thomas Rhett is one of the many artists who is using his platform to help others during these trying times. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that is keeping people indoors and away from one another in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Bud Light is continuing to bring music to fans via online concerts.

The "Life Changes" hitmaker is set to headline the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition on Friday (April 10) at 9PM ET. The virtual show will be streamed on Facebook and Instagram Live to raise donations for the American Red Cross.

"Excited to celebrate the weekend with y’all," Rhett writes on Instagram announcing the show.

Some of the efforts the Red Cross is taking in the wake of the pandemic include providing hotel accommodations to those who have been displaced due to recent tornadoes in Arkansas and Texas, safely setting up food distribution sites for those working on the front lines, as well as to be distributed to vulnerable people, and taking blood donations.

This isn't the only way Rhett is using music as a source of healing. He has also participated in the Gratitunes program, which finds various singers performing comforting songs on their social media accounts. The songs then go into a playlist that is streamed to medical personnel at Vanderbilt University Medical Center as they work to help those affected by COVID-19. Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch and Sara Evans are some of the other artists who have donated to Gratitunes.

Rhett recently released a heartwarming song called "Be a Light" that features Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. He wrote the song in 2019, but felt that now was an appropriate time to share the uplifting message.