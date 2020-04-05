Thomas Rhett was among the country stars who took part in the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on Sunday night (April 5), giving fans a very special performance of his powerful new song, "Be a Light."

Rhett performed simply from his home studio, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. He was wearing a ball cap backward and a flannel shirt as he delivered the hopeful song.

"In a world full of hate, be a light / When you do somebody wrong, make it right / Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine / In a world full of hate, be a light," Rhett sang in the uplifting chorus.

Rhett released the song on his birthday March 30 as a collaboration with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin, as a response to the difficult times America and countries all around the world are going through as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It's weird navigating waters that are uncharted, and I think that's what these are," he said. "And so with this song, I really felt like it was fitting to be able to play for you guys."

The ACM Presents: Our Country featured stars performing remotely from home, a concept the ACM created to replace the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

