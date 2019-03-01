Thomas Rhett Announces Upcoming Fourth Album, ‘Center Point Road’

Thomas Rhett has dropped a new single and announced plans to release his fourth studio album. The superstar country singer-songwriter released a new single, "Look What God Gave Her," on Friday morning (March 1), and revealed that he will release his fourth full-length album, Center Point Road, in May.

"Look What God Gave Her" continues Rhett's sonic tradition of fusing other genres with country, resulting in a track that a press release describes as "electro-country." Rhett describes the up-tempo love songs as “the perfect song to take fans into summer," saying, “I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it. It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move. And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.”

Rhett co-wrote "Look What God Gave Her" with his father, Rhett Akins, along with Julian Bunetta, John Ryan and J Cash, inspired by his favorite muse: his wife, Lauren. He co-produced the track with Bunetta and Dann Huff, two longtime collaborators.

“I was really glad we were able to nail this one,” he states. “My wife is so beautiful, but at the same time she’s inwardly beautiful, she’s funny, she’s kind, she’s the best mom I know … and she’s hilarious. It’s really just about thanking God for the human being He made, and singing it in a fun way.”

The title for Center Point Road was inspired by the street in Rhett's hometown that inspired many of his life experiences, and the singer-songwriter says it finds him "getting back to his roots." Rhett will debut "Look What God Gave Her" and more music from the new album when he performs on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (March 2), marking the first time that a country artist has served as the musical guest on the classic television sketch comedy variety show this season.

Center Point Road is set for release on May 31. The album is currently available for pre-order through all digital retailers.