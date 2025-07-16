Thomas Rhett created a moment that a mom, her daughter and an entire crowd of country music fans won’t soon forget.

During a recent stop on his Better in Boots Tour in Holmdel, N.J., the country star spotted something in the crowd.

The bright yellow sign read: “My mom is 87 years old and this is her first country concert.”

Clearly moved, Rhett didn’t hesitate — he jumped off the stage and over the barricade to find the woman behind the heartwarming message.

“I just want to hug you, can I hug you?” he’s heard asking in a fan-captured TikTok video.

Moments later, the "Make Me Wanna" singer was in the crowd, embracing the 87-year-old, who beamed with joy and returned the love with a kiss on the cheek.

The crowd at the PNC Bank Arts Center erupted in cheers as the tender moment unfolded.

Die a Happy (Wo)Man

A fellow concertgoer (@leilahcapawana) posted the now-viral clip on TikTok, praising Rhett for his kindness.

“Another reason why I love @Thomas Rhett. It was an 87-year-old woman’s first country concert and he took a moment to come into the crowd to give her a hug!” they wrote.

"Such a memorable moment that she will never forget! Just look at the smile on her face — I can’t stop watching it."

Rhett himself saw the video and chimed in with a sweet, simple reply: “My girl.”

The fan responded: “A night her, and I and everyone around us will never forget!!! Thank you!!!!”

A Full-Circle Memory

In a follow-up video, the daughter — who posts as @positivelydivorced1 — reflected on how much the experience meant to both of them.

“That made my mom’s entire life. And I’m not even kidding. It made mine too,” she said. “Thank you so much, Mr. Thomas Rhett. You are awesome. Big fan.”

She also revealed that the night marked a full-circle moment: Her mother had once taken her to her very first concert. Now, years later, she was proud to return the favor.

The emotion behind the sign ran deeper than most fans around them knew. The daughter explained that they lost her father — her mother’s husband — in 2020, and the two have been living together and leaning on each other ever since.

“We’ve been struggling emotionally with the loss of him … So if I can bring one moment of joy to someone in my family — especially my mom — I was going to do it. And I succeeded,” she said in a video shared on TikTok.

What started as a simple sign in the crowd ended as a lifelong memory — sealed with a hug, a kiss, and a whole lot of heart.