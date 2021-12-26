It's no secret that Thomas Rhett and his family love Christmas -- for weeks, he and his wife, Lauren Akins, have been lighting up social media, sharing snapshots and videos of their decorating endeavors and other Christmas prep.

Rhett's holiday celebration was a family affair. His three oldest daughters -- six-year-old Willa Gray, four-year-old Ada James and almost two-year-old Lennon Love -- took in a dazzling display of holiday lights in matching Christmas nightgowns, and the big day included a family zip line trip, too. But one particularly special (and elaborate) Christmas celebration took place at home in front of the decked out Christmas tree, when the entire extended family posed for a three-tier human pyramid.

The seven Akins men in attendance, who made up the pyramid's bottom row, dressed as elves with gold pants, green shirts and festive white collars and cuffs. In the middle row, the five women at the party wore matching blue pajamas decorated with Christmas trees. Lauren was particularly festive, wearing a big Christmas tree hat to complete her look.

The couple's daughters even got in on the fun, with the older two -- Willa and Ada -- posing on the top row of the pyramid. Lennon sat on the back of one of the guys on the bottom row, as another family member held her hand to help her keep her balance. Even the newest addition to the Akins clan -- six-week-old baby girl Lillie Carolina -- got to participate, laying on a blanket in front of the pyramid and wearing a onesie to match the rest of the women's blue Christmas pajamas.

With four kids ages six and under in the house, Rhett and Lauren are "in the chaos phase," the singer recently explained. Still, he adds, it's good chaos: The couple have long been open about their desire to have a big family. They're proud parents to four girls, though Rhett has admitted that when Lauren was pregnant with Lillie, their three older kids were originally hoping for a baby brother. However, "we always wanted five kids," the singer adds, so they might still have a chance at welcoming a little boy into the family.

See Pics of Country Stars With Santa: