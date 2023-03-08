Thomas Rhett Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Photo of His Girls: ‘Outnumbered’

Thomas Rhett is recognizing International Women's Day (March 8) by celebrating the ladies who make up his own family.

The singer posted a photo of himself with wife Lauren and their four daughters, Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie, to celebrate the day.

"Outnumbered and I wouldn’t have it any other way," he writes in the post's caption. "Happy international women’s day!! y’all run the world."

Rhett and Lauren have been building their family for the past seven years. They adopted Willa Grey from Uganda, bringing her home in May 2017, and then welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, in August of that year. The baby announcements continued in July 2019, when the family revealed they were expecting their third child — they welcomed Lennon Love on Feb. 10, 2020.

The couple's fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, was born on Nov. 15, 2021.

Rhett often shares sweet moments with his four daughters when he's not on the road. In one of his most recent dad posts, he totes two of his daughters around the house in a laundry basket, and they are loving every minute of it.

The singer is performing at the C2C Festival in London, Glasgow and Ireland this weekend before getting back on his 2023 Home Team Tour with Cole Swindell. That runs throughout the summer and ends on Sept. 29 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Rhett isn't the only country star celebrating International Women's Day: Shania Twain gave a shoutout to some of the influential women in entertainment — including Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton — with a video set to her song, "Queen of Me." Watch here.

