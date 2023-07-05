Thomas Rhett and his family went all-out for Independence Day. The singer, his wife Lauren and their four daughters celebrated the July 4th holiday with a family beach day and a fireworks show, and they all dressed the part, wearing patriotic red, white and blue.

Rhett's four kids were especially well-dressed: From a red, white and blue lei and matching hair bows to a flag-decorated romper, the girls showed off their patriotic spirit with colorful outfits.

Three-year-old Lennon Love even combined her love of America with her love of music, rocking a red T-shirt that read, "Loves Jesus and America Too," a reference to a lyric from Tom Petty's hit, "Free Fallin'."

All those outfits — and a fun day at the beach to celebrate America's birthday — got a spotlight on a social media post from the country star, along with the caption, "Happy 4th, y'all!" The carousel also features a photo of Lauren twinning with their youngest, Lillie Carolina, with matching flag-themed hair sparklers, and a video of the girls enjoying the fireworks display on the beach.

Over on her social media, the country singer's wife also documented the 4th of July fun, managing to get a shot of the whole family in one frame.

"God bless America," Lauren wrote in the caption, also showcasing the beach waves in the background of her photo.

Rhett's family frequently features in his social media presence. Earlier this spring, the singer launched his 2023 Home Team Tour, and he brought along some artwork made just for him by his four daughters.