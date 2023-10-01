Thomas Rhett delivered a full set of hits -- for the second night in a row -- at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night (Sept. 30), but it was his compassion and kindness that was truly the star of the show.

The evening marked the final night on Rhett's Home Team Tour 23, and he was in the home stretch of the set list, performing "Craving You," when someone in the crowd suffered a medical emergency. Without missing a beat, Rhett paused his set and turned his attention the ailing fan and surrounding friends and family.

According to video footage posted to social media by fans in the crowd, Rhett made his way over to the side of the stage nearby where the fan had been carried away by medical personnel. There, alongside the fan's visibly distraught group of fellow concert attendees, the singer sat down and began to pray, learning that the person's name is Terry.

"God, we just ask for your healing over Terry. We know you are the ultimate physician. We know that you are the ultimate healer," Rhett said during his prayer.

"Pray for Terry's family right now, who [are] very scared. For Terry, who is very scared," he continued. "God, we know that you are a miracle worker and we pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, they will continue to pray for Terry and his family. We love you. We thank you for this in Jesus' name. Amen."

As TR concluded his prayer, the crowd roared "Amen" back to him, with someone in the audience screaming "We love you Thomas." This singer then took a minute to remind at the side of the stage speaking to someone, presumably those close to Terry.

Rhett delivered a hit-packed and expertly executed set list during his time at Nasvhille's Bridgestone Arena. The veteran entertainer also released a new greatest hits project, 20 Number Ones, on Friday.

PICTURES: See Inside Thomas Rhett's $4.7 Million Rural Paradise When Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins , want to get away from it all, they sure have plenty of space and privacy. The couple and their kids can relax and unwind as much as they'd like at their rural weekend retreat outside of Nashville, which features an amazing barn-themed house that is a perfect home away from home.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker