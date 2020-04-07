Thomas Rhett has shaved his beard for the first time in years during coronavirus isolation, and the result is pretty striking.

The country singer turned to social media on Sunday (April 5) to share a picture of his shaven face, posting a black-and-white picture and writing, "First time in 5 years I’ve shaved my beard off ... I immediately feel 10 years younger."

Rhett also performed on the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on Sunday night, and he still had his full beard in that pre-recorded appearance, in which he sang his new song, "Be a Light," from his home studio.

Rhett released the song on his birthday on March 30 as a collaboration with Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Keith Urban and Chris Tomlin, as a response to the difficult times we're all going through as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"In a world full of hate, be a light / When you do somebody wrong, make it right / Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine / In a world full of hate, be a light," Rhett advises fans in the chorus.

He is not the only country star who's made a drastic change to his appearance during their time in quarantine. Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney also shaved his beard off, while Lauren Alaina has dyed her hair bright blue.

Blake Shelton has also been growing back his mullet, which he says he's doing "as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that."