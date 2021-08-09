It's only been a few months since Thomas Rhett released his fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A, but the singer threw fans a curveball on Friday (Aug. 6) and shared something brand new.

That's "Redneck Be Like," a fun, uptempo anthem timed perfectly to go along with his return to the road this weekend (Aug. 13.)

"This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose," Rhett explains. "We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can't wait to see y'all on the road and turn this one up."

Breezy, uptempo and easy to sing along to, "Redneck Be Like" is a coast-to-coast anthem about small-town pride and rural summertime fun. "We are who we are and we're proud of it / Livin' that small town life," Rhett sings in the soaring pre-chorus of the track.

To up the ante even further, the country star and several of his "Redneck" pals decided to give the song a visual twist, coming up with an elaborate TikTok dance. Rhett and his backing dancers get their line dance-inspired party on in front of a wall of cowboy hats, and the singer says coming up with the dance and filming it was a brand-new experience for him.

"Never thought I'd see the day where I'd be doing a TikTok dance but here we are," he jokes in the caption. "Tag me when you do it."

Thomas Rhett's "Redneck Be Like" Lyrics:

Got a truck, get it lifted / Farm pond, skinny dip it / Find a field, spin out in it / You got a jar, pass it 'round, 'round, 'round and sip it / We are who we are and we're proud of it / Livin' that small town life / Redneck, redneck be like...

Chorus:

All day in the sun / Always having fun / Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river / Always got a buzz / Always double cup / Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver / Doin' all that work until the day's done / Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like...

Stop sign, ain't happenin' / Back forty, trespass it / Bonfire, another pallet / Mama's cookin', paper platin' tater tater salad / We are who we are and we're proud of it / Livin' that small town life / Redneck, redneck be like...

Repeat Chorus

Oh, Joe Diffie on the kicker / Yeti sticker on the back window / Drivin' slow, can of Skoal in the console / Rollin' down a back road / Redneck, redneck be like...

Repeat Chorus x 2