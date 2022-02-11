Thomas Rhett saw forever from the moment he met his wife, Lauren Akins, and that sentiment is chronicled on his new song, “Us Someday."

Written by Rhett with his dad Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge, the heartwarming tune finds the singer reflecting on the bright, all-American future he saw he had with Lauren from the very onset of their relationship when they were just teens.

Opening with a stunning string arrangement, Rhett enters with a recollection of his early courtship days. Immediately, the stage is set for a moving love story.

“Couple kids runnin’ wild in the backyard / Handprints in a new driveway / Roadtrips in a packed-out old car / Little league on a Saturday / You call me a crazy dreamer / But I’m gonna dream away / Close my eyes and I swear I see it / My love, that’ll be us someday,” he sings on the romantic ode.

“For me, this song is sort of talking to Lauren at 19 years old telling her, ‘I know you think this is crazy, but I believe all of these things are going to happen for us,'” shares the country star. “And now here we are, over 10 years later, and most of those things actually happened, which is just the wildest thing."

"I also love how different this song sounds from the rest on the project, it opens with just strings and a vocal,” he adds. “I hope people will listen and be able to relate with their own relationships.”

"Us Someday" is the latest preview of Rhett’s forthcoming album, Where We Started. Due out April 1, the 15-track collection will feature collaborations with Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson, and include the lead single "Slow Down Summer," as well as earlier released songs "Angels" and "Church Boots."

Last month, Rhett also announced his upcoming 30-date Bring the Bar to You Tour, which kicks off on June 17 in New Hampshire. Parker McCollum and Rhett's labelmate Conner Smith will serve as opening acts.

