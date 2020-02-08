Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, turned to social media on Friday (Feb. 7) to update fans as she is due to give birth to her third daughter any time now.

Akins shared a picture of herself with her two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, and made a reference to the child that she's expecting.

"Might be the last time I can hold all 3 girls this easily," she writes to accompany the picture.

It's not clear if she's implying that the birth of her third daughter is about to be induced, but Rhett revealed in an interview with Bobby Bones that her due date was supposed to be Feb. 3, which is nearly a week in the rearview mirror now.

Rhett and Akins married in October of 2012, and they welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May of 2017. They adopted her from Uganda after an arduous year-long process. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, in August of 2017.

They revealed that they were expecting another daughter via social media on July 23.

Rhett is keeping himself busy in his professional life, too. His most recent album, Center Point Road, has scored two No. 1 hits in "Look What God Gave Her" and "Remember You Young," and the third single from the album, a duet with Jon Pardi titled "Beer Can't Fix," is currently at country radio.

Rhett's father, country singer and famed songwriter Rhett Akins, is expecting a son with his wife, Sonya, in March, so the singer will become a big brother again within weeks of welcoming his own daughter.

