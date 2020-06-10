Thomas Rhett hasn't let the lockdown slow down his craft. While he's postponed live appearances, the "Beer Can't Fix" singer certainly isn't slipping in the songwriting department. By his estimate, Rhett says he's written around 35 to 40 new tunes since the coronavirus upended the year.

That's what the musician recently revealed in a quick interview with his record label — not that Rhett's surplus of fresh songs should come as a shock to fans. His social media followers frequently preview new compositions from the crooner such as the recent "Want It Again" and last month's "Ya Heard."

But with little other performance duties to attend to, for now, the quarantine appears to have heightened Rhett's progress in writing the country songs that his listeners know and love.

"During quarantine, I mean it's been 60 something days, I'd probably say I've written 35 to 40 songs," Rhett says.

Could that mean a new album from the singer is on the way? That seems to be the understanding reached by outlets such as Country Now. For the musician, the fertile artistic period has obviously provided him with enough new material for a release or two following last year's Center Point Road.

"I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they're going through the same stuff too," Rhett says of the surge of new songs.

He adds, "There's definitely no shortage of ideas during this time and I do feel very creative."

Thomas Rhett's Reaction to Third Daughter Is PRICELESS!

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: