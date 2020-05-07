Thomas Rhett continues to spend his coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine creating amazing songs and possible future hits. One of his latest songs just might be his most heartfelt yet, since the pandemic took hold of this country and the entire world.

On Wednesday, April 22, the country superstar debuted a song called “Ya Heard,” a poignant recollection of the times when one kneels down and looks up, sending up prayers to a god never seen in the hopes that he will answer our call for love and children and health.

“New song cause why not,” Rhett writes on Instagram alongside a video of his performance of his new song. “And, no I cannot figure out how to make myself no upside down in the cover photo.”

In the song, Rhett touches on his marriage to Lauren Akins, their adoption of daughter Willa Gray and finding out that Lauren was pregnant with Ada James.

"People say you’ve got a way of being pretty funny while you make us wait / 'Cause I look at these babies crawling up on me / The ones that I bothered you about since I was 23 / Ya I know that I wasn’t wasting breath or words 'cause I look at them and I look at her / More than I deserve, yeah I’m pretty sure ya heard," Rhett sings.

“I decided to change backgrounds because everyone was giving me crap about my curtains, so here I am playing in a different part of the house,” says Rhett, who also recently shared a song called “What’s Your Country Song," as well as another titled "Growing Up."

In addition to playing songs for his fans, Rhett is also spending a lot of time with his kids, including newborn Lennon Love, who is busy sending smiles her daddy’s way these days.

Currently, the 2020 ACM Awards nominee plans to start his Center Point Road Tour on July 9 in North Carolina, featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.

