Thomas Rhett may be a big-time country music star, but he's also an amazing father to three little girls, Willa Gray, Ada James and newborn Lennon Love. And, life in quarantine has inevitably put his parenting role front-and-center.

Rhett, 29, who is also husband to wife Lauren Akins, 30, took to Instagram this week with a photo that shows how much his youngest baby, Lennon, has been keeping him busy, while he's off the road, self-isolating with his family, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The adorable picture shows the singer hoisting baby Lennon over his shoulders while in the kitchen. Rhett's back, meanwhile, is covered in the infant's spit-up, as he faces away from the camera.

Judging by the shot, Rhett seems cool and collected, which isn't too surprising, considering he's had plenty of experience in the spit-up arena with older daughters, Willa, 4, and Ada, 2.

"Everything's fine," Rhett captions a photo, also including a laughing emoji.

Rhett and his wife welcomed Lennon into the world less than two months ago, on Feb. 10. Rhett shared the exciting news on Instagram, praising Akins for being "incredible through the entire birth."

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30AM on February 10! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Rhett wrote at the time. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth."

"Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," he continued. "The Lord is so good, and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

In recent days, Willa Gray and Ada James have been preoccupied with the world of Disney, dressing up in adorable princess costumes and hanging out with their mother.

"3rd costume change of the day brought to you by [Disney]," Akins writes on Instagram, alongside a clip that shows the siblings walking along the sidewalk dressed in pink-colored gowns with roses in hand. "Flowers brought to you by [M Fleurs Nashville] via [Dry House] smiles brought to you by my girls and Nashville sunshine brought to you by JESUS ️. Praiiissseeee God, mama needed some sunshine!!!"

Rhett, who just dropped the accompanying video for his feel-good single "Beer Can't Fix," featuring Jon Pardi, recently announced he was postponing the first part of his 2020 headlining Center Point Road Tour, which was originally slated to launch in late May.

The upcoming trek, featuring opening acts Cole Swindell and Hardy on select dates, is now scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

