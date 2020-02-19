Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, recently welcomed their third daughter, Lennon, and the country superstar is sharing more pictures of the beautiful baby girl.

Rhett turned to social media on Tuesday (Feb. 18) to post two new pictures of himself with his baby girl, who was born on Feb. 10. Lennon Love Akins weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. at birth, and pictures Rhett posted at the time revealed blue eyes and a remarkably full head of dark hair.

That's even more apparent in the pictures Rhett posted on Tuesday, the first of which shows him holding Lennon Love up to his face and looking at her adoringly. She's dressed in a pink onesie and wrapped in a blanket, and she looks like it won't be too long before she's ready for her first haircut.

Rhett also shared a second, black-and-white photo in which he's holding Lennon in his lap, with both of them looking at the camera. He has the universal sleep-deprived, but happy look that is common to new parents as he poses happily with his third daughter.

Rhett and Akins wed in October of 2012, and the couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May of 2017, after a year-long process to adopt her from Uganda. They welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, in August of 2017. She was the couple's first biological child.

The couple revealed that they were expecting their third daughter in dual posts to social media on July 23, 2019.

Rhett is also set to become a big brother again. His father, country singer and hit songwriter Rhett Akins, is expecting a son with his wife, Sonya, in March.

WATCH: The Newest Taste of Country RISER Knows How to Rock:

17 Truly Unique and Cool Baby Names in Country Music: