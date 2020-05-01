Nearly everyone in the world is spending their coronavirus quarantine creating in one way or another. And for country megastar Thomas Rhett, that creativity is coming out in a bevy of new songs.

On Wednesday (April 29), Rhett headed back to Instagram to sing a song called “Growing Up.” Donning a hunting cap and a thick new beard, Rhett sang the song that reflects on just what life has been like for him in recent years.

“This is a new song,” he told fans. “This song kind of describes my life during the last few years. I like it. It’s called ‘Growing Up.’”

It's fairly evident that Rhett still can’t quite figure out the cover image on these recordings, because they are continuously coming in backward. It’s turning into something we not only expect, but something we think is adorable.

"Keeping with the upside down image,” Rhett jokes in the Instagram caption. “I feel like it’s becoming my thing.”

Rhett has spent several weeks keeping his fans' spirits up via new music, including songs with titles such as “Ya Heard” and “What’s Your Country Song?”

Currently, the 2020 ACM Awards nominee plans to start his Center Point Road Tour on July 9 in North Carolina, featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy. But many fans are already expecting multiple dates to be postponed yet again in the months ahead.

For now, Rhett is quarantining alongside his family, including wife Lauren and children Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, who the country singer got a smile out of in a recent video.

