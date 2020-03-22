Thomas Rhett Shares Precious Lullaby He Wrote for Daughter Lennon

Thomas Rhett has a surefire way to get his new daughter Lennon Love to fall asleep.

In a video posted to Instagram, Rhett reveals that lately he's been having trouble getting his one-month-old baby to sleep after she wakes up crying. The standard technique of rocking her back to slumber is no longer effective, which inspired Rhett to get creative through the power of song.

The singer has written a sweet lullaby that he now sings to his infant that works like a charm to calm her down. "Lennon Love / My baby girl / Don't you know that / You could change the world / With your sweet little smile and / Your gentle soul / Never let your flame grow cold," he sings softly with a guitar in hand. "Works every time," he adds with a smile.

Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed Lennon into the world on Feb. 10. She joins the couple's two eldest daughters, four-year-old Willa Gray and Ada James, 2. The couple shared that they were expecting their third child through a set of gender reveal videos in July of 2019.

"It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth," Rhett expressed in an Instagram post after Lennon's arrival. "Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!"

"Her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," adds Akins. "We could not be more in love."

