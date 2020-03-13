It looks like Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, has a new makeup artist in daughter Willa Gray.

Akins turned to Instagram to share that a sick day became a beauty session with her four-year-old daughter. While both Willa and younger sister Ada James were stuck at home sick, Willa decided to bust out a makeup kit and try out her beautician skills on her mom, with Akins happily obliging.

Apparently, Willa is a fan of the color pink, smattering hot pink eye shadow around her mother's eyes and matching it with a healthy portion of light pink lip gloss.

"What happens when my 2 oldest girls are sick and Rescuers Down Under for a third time today just isn’t gonna cut it: makeup game STRONG (thanks to Willa Gray)," Akins writes alongside a photo showing off her newly painted face, with Willa smiling proudly next to her.

Akins and Rhett welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, on Feb. 10. "Lennon Love Akins 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes we could not be more in love," Akins wrote on Instagram a day after her birth, adding that "her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face."

The beloved star is also adding author to her resume, penning a new memoir called Live In Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes about her love story with Rhett and their life in the spotlight, along with her passion for 147 Million Orphans. The book is set for release on May 5. She'll launch a coinciding book tour in her hometown of Nashville on May 2 and visit eight other cities across the South through May 16, when the tour concludes in Dallas.

