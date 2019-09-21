Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, is channeling their love story into her first book. Akins has announced that she's written a memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, that chronicles her journey from childhood to the present day.

Akins and Rhett are one of fans' favorite country music couples, and her forthcoming book will offer insight into their life together and how they've maintained their bond in the face of his country music stardom and raising two daughters (with another one on the way). Fans will learn about the many facets of the couple's journey, including how they became friends as children and how their relationship has evolved over the years, with Akins also sharing never-before-seen photos.

Ballantine Books

In Live in Love, Akins is honest about the highs and lows she and her musician husband have experienced, from sharing their hand-written wedding vows to reflecting on the struggles that come with parenthood. Akins also explores how she carved out her own identity and sense of meaning and purpose in life, particularly through her work with 147 Million Orphans, which sent her on mission trips to Haiti and Uganda. The latter experience led her to daughter Willa Gray, whom she and Rhett adopted in 2017.

“If I’m being honest, I am really excited about this project and also pretty scared to be this vulnerable with the world," Akins explains to People. "I am confident in my stories, my friends, my family and my faith, which all make up my very real and very imperfect story of Live in Love.

"I hope that through sharing my story, people from all walks of life can find themselves within the pages feeling related to, hopeful, not alone, inspired, and most of all, of course, loved," she adds.

Live in Love is set for release on May 5, 2020. Akins and Rhett are expecting their third daughter next year, too.

