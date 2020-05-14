When Thomas Rhett isn’t helping his wife Lauren Akins wrangle their three daughters during this recent quarantine, he is taking plenty of time to try out some new songs. This week, he's shared a new song called “Want It Again.”

“Another new jam right here,” Rhett tells his fans in an Instagram video.

Unlike past hits such as “Die a Happy Man” and “Life Changes,” this particular song doesn’t seem to be inspired by his own personal relationships. Instead, this song tells the story of lost love, and wondering if one will ever feel that kind of love again once the two move on.

It’s yet another good one from the 5-time ACM Awards nominee. In recent weeks, Rhett has headed to his social media pages to share songs including "Growing Up," "'Ya Heard" and "What's Your Country Song?"

While Rhett seems to be loving getting new music out there, he is also basking in the success of his current No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix” alongside Jon Pardi. The song recently gave Rhett his 15th career No. 1 hit, and his ninth consecutive chart-topper.

“I am blown away that this is my 15th No. 1 single,” Rhett says about the song, which he co-wrote with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder. "It’s a crazy time right now for everyone and it’s really fitting for me that a song I started writing with my buddies during a bad game of golf, and that features another good buddy, Jon Pardi, has maybe helped to bring a smile to people’s faces right now. I am beyond grateful to the fans and country radio and can’t wait to celebrate with everybody soon.”

