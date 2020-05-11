Sorry Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins’ Tiny ‘Girl Gang’ Is the Real Star

Lauren Akins enjoyed a Mother's Day weekend surrounded by the people she loves most — namely, her 'tiny girl gang.'

“Perk of being their mom: I can make ALL of us match,” she wrote on her personal Instagram page on Saturday (May 9), alongside an adorable picture of the proud mom with her daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and little Lennon Love. All four are wearing matching pink sweatshirt that read "Girl Gang" (mom) and "Tiny Girl Gang" (kids).

"(tiny) GIRL GANG comin atcha," Akins says.

Akins admits she's sorry for Thomas Rhett because of the abundance of girl power in their house. "A lotttaaa estrogen up in this house," she says. "Sorry honey."

Rhett likely doesn't mind the surplus of girls. In a tribute to his wife on his own Instagram page, he credits Lauren Akins as "the most patient, beautiful, calm, loving, extreme, hilarious, humble, Jesus loving mother on the planet."

"You think you can’t love your wife more than you already do but then you watch her become a mom and it’s just next level," he says. Of moms everywhere, the "Die a Happy Man" hitmaker adds: "Without you the world just doesn’t spin as good."

Rhett also shared photos of wife Lauren with the couple's daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray, 2-year-old Ada James and newborn Lennon Love, who was born in February.

And of course, Akins took time to recognize the couple's three girls who made her a mama in the first place, calling them her "best gift ever."

The Akins family is currently quarantined at their Nashville home as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues across the country.

Thomas Rhett's Reaction to Third Daughter Is PRICELESS!