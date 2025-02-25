With "Forever From Here," Tigirlily Gold just released their first No. 1 radio hit. The song may foretell something bigger however.

There is an innocence to the love story that sounds far away familiar. Sonically, it's as straight-forward as it gets, relying on a sweet melody and personal love stories to maximize impact.

Credit Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh for trusting the simplicity and not trying to over-sing this song. They're fine vocalists and their time will come but "Forever From Here" is about song, not artist.

"I can see a house with the shutters blue / A couple little kids that look like you," Tigirilily Gold sing at the chorus of "Forever From Here."

"Kiss me right now, don't need no reason / Baby, this love's in harvest season." Find the full lyrics to "Forever From Here" below.

Related: The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years

One has to wonder if the two sisters and co-writers Pete Good and Shane McAnally pondered that country cliché before hitting send. Maybe it's a bit too sweet for some, but within the context of the single it's short of corny. In fact it may even be bold.

Actually that lyric is the song's signature and a reminder of a simpler time in country music. Anyone else getting major early 2000s country vibes from this song?

Think SheDaisy or Jessica Andrews or even Faith Hill's more bubbly tracks. A shift to the decade seems inevitable as appreciation of the 1990s has slowly crept later and later in the decade.

That's great news for hitmakers from that era who are still relevant (looking at you, Terri Clark) but may be bad news for those unimpressed with what's to come.

In 10 years are we all going to be paying tribute to the great bro country artists of the 2010s. Perhaps our collective nostalgia will skip it — like we did the '80s.

Tigirlily Gold, "Forever From Here" Lyrics:

When the days get short and the fields turn gold / John Deeres are hummin' 'til the nights get cold / And you're keepin' me warm / When the geese fly south in a red sunset / First fall night, you can see your breath / And I'm safe in your arms.

Pre-Chorus

And then God turns on the stars / And our dreams don't seem so far.

Chorus:

I can see a house with the shutters blue / A couple little kids that look like you / Kiss me right now, don't need no reason / Baby, this love's in harvest season / What do ya say Let's give it a go / Build a little life with room to grow / With the sky this clear / I can see forever from herе.

Take me on a walk down that old dirt road / Tеll me I'm pretty as a prairie rose / Yeah, it sounds so sweet / It's you and me for a thousand miles / Put down some roots, let them go wild / And feel the breeze.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus