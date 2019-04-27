Tim McGraw closed out Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft by performing a massive outdoor concert in downtown Nashville on Friday night (April 26), treating fans to a career-spanning set of his biggest hits.

McGraw hit the NFL Draft's main stage on Broadway in the heart of downtown Music City to perform a 75-minute, 16-song set. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that McGraw's set included hits from across his entire career, including "Truck Yeah," "Southern Voice" and “Felt Good on My Lips." The country superstar also performed "Humble and Kind,” “Live Like You Were Dying" and more, and brought wife Faith Hill to the stage for a brief cameo appearance during "I Like It, I Love It" before closing his show with "Real Good Man" and "Indian Outlaw."

McGraw is one of more than 20 artists who are scheduled to perform over the 2019 NFL Draft's three days (April 25-27). Dierks Bentley will take the stage on Saturday night (April 27) following the day's picks. The twentieth running of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & Half Marathon is also set to take place April 27-28, and Bentley's concert will double as the traditional headlining concert for the marathon's participants on Saturday.

Former Nashville star Charles Esten, Charlie Worsham, Striking Matches and Willie Jones are also among the acts who are set to perform over the three days of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

Jimmie Allen's New RISERS Performance Is So Much Fun