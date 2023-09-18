Tim McGraw Overcome With Emotion as He Accepts 2023 ACM Honors Icon Award

Tim McGraw was overwhelmed with emotion when he took the stage to accept one of the evening's biggest awards during the 2023 ACM Honors broadcast on Fox on Monday night (Sept. 18).

McGraw was on hand to accept the ACM Icon Award at the ceremony, which took place live at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23 and aired on Monday night.

According to a press release, the Academy of Country Music awards the Icon Award each year to "a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader who, throughout their career, has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions and other goodwill efforts."

McGraw began by saying he was going to have a hard time keeping it together, warning, "I'm a weeper."

"Music can change a life, or save a life," he reflected. "I know it's saved mine probably more than once ... and it's tried to kill me a couple times as well," McGraw added, breaking up as he spoke.

He was overcome with emotion again when he addressed his wife, Faith Hill.

"I would not be where I am today without you and your grace," he said, choking up as he added, "I love you unconditionally."

Brett Young was also present at the 2023 ACM Honors, saluting McGraw's influence with a live performance of one of his earliest hits, "Don't Take the Girl." The song gave McGraw his first No. 1 hit when he released it as the second single from his second album, Not a Moment Too Soon, in 1994.

McGraw was in stellar company among his fellow honorees. Chris Stapleton was awarded the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event, while Kane Brown was on hand to accept the ACM International Award. Mary Chapin Carpenter and Clint Black received the Poet's Award, and K.T. Oslin earned it posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors ceremony.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who paid tribute to the evening's biggest winners.

Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

