Tim McGraw’s Injuries Were Worse Than We Thought

Tim McGraw is back up and moving after a string of surgeries.

"I'm on the upswing now," he says of his recovery process. "You know, some mornings are good, some morning it takes a little while, but it's getting there."

The country veteran stopped by the Bobby Bones Show to talk about what he has coming up in 2025 after six to eight months of medical misery.

We knew McGraw had undergone multiple surgeries, but, as it turns out, he's been in pain for a long time. In fact, he was having back problems more than a year ago.

"I had three back surgeries and double knee replacements," he shares.

Three back surgeries? We were under the impression that he only had one, earlier this year, after pulling out of his planned Netflix series.

"I had had a back surgery before tour last year, and that sort of went south on me right at the beginning of the tour," McGraw recounts. "And so, sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour."

"So I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone. And then as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done," he adds.

That wouldn't be the end of McGraw's ailments, though.

"I had my knee surgeries done, and then in the process of recovering from knee surgeries, my back went out again. I had to have another back surgery."

From his story, we count two back surgeries, but there might have been another sneaky one in there he didn't go into detail about.

When Will Tim McGraw Return to the Stage?

McGraw has been active in the public eye again, preparing for his big return to the stage. His first live performance since he exited his Standing Room Only Tour is set for May 31, when he performs at Nashville's first-ever rodeo.

He's on the lineup for the Music City Rodeo alongside Reba McEntire and Jelly Roll.

After that he has a show in Fort Collins, Colo., on the calendar before he headlines the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2. It's a big event in which the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a game on the infield of the racetrack.

From there, McGraw has quite a few shows scattered across the calendar in the fall.

