Tim McGraw celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday (May 1), and before the big day, he admitted that he wasn't a big party person, and was hoping to mark the occasion with a quiet night in.

While the singer may have spent the day itself at home, he was still on the receiving end of some festivities — McGraw got a sweet surprise from his wife, Faith Hill, backstage before his April 30 show in St. Louis, Mo.

As McGraw was warming up before the show, Hill surprised him in his dressing room with a decked-out birthday cake and led his bandmates and team in a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday." The birthday boy looked sheepish but pleased at all of the attention, and later posted video of the moment on social media, along with the caption "Wow, thanx for all the birthday love out there!"

As McGraw was getting serenaded backstage, the outside crowd hadn't forgotten the big birthday, either. Supporting performer Russell Dickerson led the audience in a group performance of "Happy Birthday," and footage of that moment made it into McGraw's birthday post, too.

The star's opening acts — Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis — also each recorded a video message for their tour boss to celebrate his birthday. "It's been such an honor and a pleasure opening for you. I hope you have the best day ever. You deserve it," Kay said in her birthday tribute.

The birthday celebrations didn't stop there. On social media, Hill also posted a sweet (and spicy) tribute to her husband of 25 years, sharing a screenshot of one of their racier moments from 1883: The scene where their characters, husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton, take a bath together.

"Oh, you say it's your birthday Tim McGraw? Um...what about a date tonight?" Hill wrote in her playful, emoji-laden birthday post. "K...see ya later...Love you, too."

McGraw's birthday comes in the middle of a busy year for the singer. He's got several festival dates coming up, plus his McGraw Tour 2022 continues through July.

See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Best Pictures Together Through the Years Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married on Oct. 6, 1996, just months after getting engaged at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. Here are some of their best pictures together, through the years.