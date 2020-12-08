Don’t Try Tim McGraw’s Christmas Tree Decorating Technique at Home

Tim McGraw's technique for decorating his family's Christmas tree is not for those afraid of heights. In fact, this story probably requires a disclaimer: Don't try it at home!

On Tuesday (Dec. 8), McGraw shared a few photos of himself trimming the Christmas tree in his and wife Faith Hill's home. The pictures, taken both from the ground and an even higher vantage point, show the country star perched at the top of a ladder, deftly balancing himself as he leans toward the tree to hang some decorations.

It's the sheer height of the McGraw-Hill family's Christmas tree that makes us want to yell out, "Be careful up there, Tim!" Though it's not clear the tree's exact height, eagle-eyed readers will notice how both it and the ladder McGraw is on dwarf a perfectly normal-sized ladder that's off to the side in the snapshot. Also, those are some pretty tall, elegant floor-to-ceiling windows that tree is sitting in front of.

Jokes McGraw of the scene, "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer. B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas." (Faith would never!)

Perhaps the most impressive thing about McGraw and family's Christmas tree? It appears to be a real tree! We're exhausted just thinking about stringing all those lights and all that tinsel onto its branches.

In addition to, apparently, an incredibly gorgeous Christmas tree, McGraw and Hill's family holiday traditions include a delicious Italian meal with all three of their daughters home for the holidays.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta: spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve," McGraw shares. "And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child."

One thing you won't catch McGraw and company doing around the holidays? Watching his Christmas movie, Four Christmases.