Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has been covering songs on social media for nearly two years. On Friday (May 16), she'll release one officially.

McGraw and wife Faith Hill's youngest daughter has recorded a piano-led version of "I Am ... I Said," a hit song for Neil Diamond in 1971.

Audrey McGraw went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City after graduating high school.

The 23-year-old's older sisters, Gracie and Maggie, are also musically inclined, but none have chased country music as a career.

Cher, Elvis Presley, Tammy Wynette and George Jones are a few artists Audrey has covered on social media.

"I Am ... I Said" is a story of loneliness. Diamond sings about feeling lost in both L.A. and New York City, and "an emptiness deep inside ... it won't let me go."

Those who've followed Audrey McGraw on Instagram have found a woman who loves to travel.

"The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul," she shares on Instagram. Her full post is below.

A clip shared by McGraw only features her singing the first verse over piano. Immediately, one recognizes the differences between this version and Diamond's original from the Stone album. His cadence is quicker, and his deep voice glides above acoustic guitar and strings. Throughout the original three-and-a-half-minute recording, the song swells with urgency.

McGraw is fearless when it comes to covers — often she'll deliver a performance miles away from the original. For example, her August 2023 cover of "Stand by Your Man" is slow and vulnerable. A cover of "Beneath Still Waters" (Emmylou Harris) from three months prior was sung similarly.

"One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it ["I Am ... I Said"] a part of me," she shares. "In the studio we brought it to life."

"Our baby girl's first single!" writes proud dad Tim McGraw in reposting Audrey's news.

Country fans may recall Audrey starring in his "7500 OBO" music video in 2021. More recently she was part of Landman on Paramount+. With this role, she played a next door neighbor to Ainsley Norris, played by Michelle Randolph. The two have a couple conversations and eventually end up at a party together.

In real life, they're Instagram friends, with Randolph occasionally letting her friend know she thinks she's doing a great job.

