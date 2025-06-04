Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Clarifies Her Sexuality, Slams ‘Clickbait’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie is setting the record straight after some media outlets reported that she came out as queer in a social media post this week.

People, USA Today, US Weekly and more outlets reported the news after Gracie shared a since-expired Instagram Story where she celebrated the kick-off of Pride Month and wrote, "I love being queer."

To many fans, it was new information that Gracie is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

But in a new Instagram Stories slide late on Tuesday (June 3), Gracie clarifies that she isn't just now coming out — she's been out as queer and bisexual for a while now, she explains.

She also admonished the "tabloids" who reported that she "came out," saying they were using her story as "clickbait."

"Let me be VERY clear here," Gracie goes on to say. "I've been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn't have it any other way. I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community."

Gracie McGraw, Instagram

In other words, Gracie is queer, but it's not new. She's been out for quite a while, she says.

Still, the reporting that she'd just recently come out brought some good awareness to Pride Month, the singer's daughter admits.

"So many people out there don't have the support, love or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity," Gracie points out, "But just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!!"

Gracie, 28, is the oldest of three daughters McGraw and Hill share. They're also parents to 26-year-old Maggie and 23-year-old Audrey.