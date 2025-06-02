Tim McGraw made his return to the stage a family affair. After a year of surgeries kept him off the mic, the country singer played the inaugural Music City Rodeo on Saturday (May 31) and surprised the crowd with his three daughters as special guests.

The three not-so-little girls, Audrey, Gracie and Maggie, stood to dad's right to perform "Last Dollar (Fly Away)." The song is a special one, as they sang on the recorded version when they were young.

Just a few lines in, you can see the tears start to flow, especially from oldest daughter Gracie, who's standing in the middle. The music video for the track played on big screen behind them and the three of them were surprised to hear their childhood voices coming from behind them.

That's when it really became emotional, as the the gravity of the moment — all together, singing with their dad — set in.

The daughters embraced each other before joining in a long hug with McGraw.

Who Are Tim McGraw's Children?

McGraw and his wife Faith Hill have three daughters; Gracie, 28 Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23. All three have launched their own careers, with two embracing their artistic sides.

Gracie has been pursuing her dreams of being on Broadway and even landed her first role in the musical Babe. Maggie tends to stay out of the spotlight more than her sisters, but her LinkedIn page says she is a Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor at Earth League International.

Audrey is pursuing music. After releasing a cover of Neil Diamond's 1971 song "I Am ... I Said", she shared her own song "Thunder" on May 30.

Where Is Faith Hill?

Although McGraw's daughters were on stage with him, Hill was not. The country singer has been absent from the limelight since her role on the Paramount+ series 1883, which she worked on with her husband.

Hill has also disappeared from social media, deactivating her accounts and leaving many to wonder if she has quietly retired.

