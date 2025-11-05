Audrey McGraw's not the only one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's children with some serious vocal talent.

Back in April, the couple's eldest daughter Gracie performed as part of American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute. And dang, she can sing!

The musical theater event, which tells the story of America in World War I through music, archival footage and narrative accounts, will air on PBS this Veteran's Day (Tuesday, Nov. 11.)

Before it does, you can get a sneak peek of Gracie's performance of "My Buddy," which premiered on People this week. The singer puts her own tender spin on Gus Kahn's jazz standard, which dates back to 1922.

On Instagram, Gracie also shared a few sneak peek shots of the cast of American Heart in WWI before the show airs next week.

Among the onstage shots is one look backstage, which shows the cast gathered together and putting their hands in for a pre-show ritual.

"Check us out!!!" Gracie wrote.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Proud Parents to Their Talented Grown Daughters

According to People, McGraw and Hill were in the live audience at Gracie's Carnegie Hall performance this spring.

A source says that the proud parents gave their daughter a standing ovation at the curtain call, and Hill wiped away tears as she watched Gracie take a bow.

READ MORE: Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Was a Special Guest at His Show

McGraw and Hill are also parents to 27-year-old Maggie and 23-year-old Audrey, and they've frequently shown support for all of their daughters' talents.

Most recently, Audrey was a special guest at her country star dad's show in Atlantic City, N.J. Audrey is a rising singer-songwriter in her own right, who wrapped her first international tour as an opening act for Brandi Carlile this summer.

Audrey performed a rendition of Heart's "Barracuda" during the show, and McGraw grinned ear to ear as he watched his daughter's performance from the sidelines.