Tim McGraw had a major "proud dad" moment during his Atlantic City, N.J. show on Saturday night (Nov. 1.)

He got to bring his daughter Audrey McGraw out on stage.

"Had a special guest last night!" the singer wrote on social media on Sunday (Nov. 2), sharing video of Audrey singing a rendition of Heart's "Barracuda" for the crowd.

Many fans already know that Audrey McGraw is a budding performer in her own right, and she went on an international tour opening for Brandi Carlile this year. She has previously performed "Barracuda," along with a slate of other covers that showcase her vocal prowess, during her live shows.

Fan-filmed footage of the moment shows Audrey taking the stage, to a roar of approval from the crowd.

She hit every soaring high note of the rock song during her performance, proving that she's inherited her famous parents' vocal chops, and blended that talent into her own signature style.

But maybe the best moment of the video comes at the end, when McGraw -- who was watching from the back of the stage -- rushed out to congratulate his daughter.

McGraw grinned from ear to ear as he put his arm around his daughter, walking with her back out to the front of the stage and pumping his fist in pride.

Read More: Tim McGraw Says Faith Hill Has Had Five Neck Surgeries

The singer planted a kiss on Audrey's forehead and gestured for one more round of applause before Audrey waved goodbye to the crowd and headed offstage.

Tim McGraw is So Proud of Daughter Audrey's Musical Career

McGraw and his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, have proudly supported 23-year-old Audrey every step of the way as she launches her singing career.

This summer, he celebrated the end of her tour with Carlile with a sentimental post, writing, "One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dreams."

Read More: Tim McGraw is a Proud Dad as Daughter Audrey Wraps Her First International Tour

The singer shared some of his daughter's tour on social media.

He and Hill attended her show in Copenhagen, even though he was using a cane to get around at the time -- likely due to his recovery process after back surgery.

Audrey has admitted that it was a little intimidating to break into music as the child of country music superstars.

During a recent conversation with Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris as part of Elle's Three Generations of Songwriters, she confessed that she was "so scared" to show an early song she wrote to her parents.

But McGraw was so supportive, he even suggested she change her major. Audrey was pursuing a drama degree, but McGraw thought she might want to focus on music full-time.

How Many Kids Do Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Have?

Audrey is the youngest of the couple's three daughters.

McGraw and Hill are also parents to 28-year-old Gracie and 27-year-old Maggie.