The first time Tim McGraw heard a song his daughter Audrey wrote, he wondered if she should change around her whole plan for her future.

"My dad was like, 'Why are you going to drama school? Why do you want to be an actor?'" Audrey remembers during a new conversation with Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris as part of Elle's Three Generations of Songwriters.

"I was like, 'Why, is it good?'" she continues. "He goes, 'It's pretty good.'"

Audrey was 17 at the time, and she was interested in writing songs, but she didn't typically show her famous parents — McGraw and Faith Hill — what she was working on.

What Was Audrey McGraw's First Song?

During the same conversation, she spoke about the song that made her finally want to go to her parents for feedback.

"I'm pretty sure I called it 'Mental Breakdown' because I was having a mental breakdown when I wrote it," she says during the conversation.

"And I was so scared to show it to them," she admits.

"Everything I made I hid, not because they were harsh or unsupportive, it was just a lot of pressure. Because I'm fans of them," Audrey continues. "So I was always nervous to show them what I wrote, but I showed them this one song."

As she's begun releasing music, Audrey says that "Mental Breakdown" still "hasn't seen the light of day." But the experience of showing it to her parents and getting a positive response gave her "confidence" to pursue a career in songwriting.

"Watch, you'll put that out some day and it'll be your biggest song," Sheryl Crow interjected.

"Yeah, it's sometimes the weird ones," Maren Morris added.

What Is Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Doing Now?

Audrey has released several original songs over the past few months.

She released her official debut single, a cover of Neil Diamond's "I Am...I Said," in May of 2025.

The young singer also served as an opening act for Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour this summer. Her famous parents attended multiple dates.

How Many Kids Do Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Have?

Audrey, who is 23, is the youngest of three daughters that McGraw and Hill share.

They're also parents to 28-year-old Gracie and 27-year-old Maggie.