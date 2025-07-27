Tim McGraw was every bit the proud father as he celebrated his daughter Audrey's big milestone this month: She's officially completed her first international tour.

Audrey McGraw has been touring as part of Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour, a 12-date run that included stops in the UK, Scandinavia, France, Germany and more.

For her country star dad, that meant watching his 23-year-old youngest daughter blossom as a singer and performer in her own right.

He celebrated the end of her tour in a sentimental social media post, also sharing a throwback photo of Audrey as a baby. In that shot, McGraw holds her hands as she toddles through a park, her big sisters Gracie and Maggie just steps ahead.

"One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dreams," McGraw wrote.

"So proud of our baby girl [Audrey] for wrapping up her first international tour with the amazing [Brandi Carlile]!" McGraw added in his post, which also includes footage of Audrey all grown up and performing onstage.

He and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill, traveled to attend some of their daughters' shows, and McGraw says she "absolutely killed it."

McGraw Went to Audrey's Copenhagen Show -- and Sported a New Accessory

The singer has shared some of his daughter's tour on social media.

Early this month, he and Hill went to her show in Copenhagen, Denmark, and shared a snapshot of a date night out at a restaurant in the city.

In that photo, he was using a cane to help get around -- a new accessory for the singer, and likely due to his recovery process after back surgery.

McGraw's Health Issues Have Interrupted His Tour Schedule

The singer has been dealing with significant pain and health issues related to his back for over a year. In May, he said he's undergone "three back surgeries and double knee replacements" to address those issues.

His recovery process has led him to cancel multiple tour dates and pull out of a planned Netflix series.

Audrey's Music Career is Just Getting Started

In a recap post after her tour with Carlile, Audrey said she can't wait to keep performing, joking "Good luck gettin me off that stage now."

She also raved about the people she shared the stage with.

"Brandi, thank you for welcoming me," Audrey wrote. "It was the joy of my life listening to you each night. Your music and your voice...it breaks my heart and all at once mends the cracks with gold. I will never forget this time."

The Lost Time Tour wrapped on July 10.