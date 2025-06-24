Tim McGraw has canceled his scheduled performance at the PBR Last Cowboy Standing two-day event in Colorado in July.

The cancellation is due to his ongoing recovery from back surgery. McGraw's set was scheduled for July 21.

A statement on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR)'s website confirms McGraw has pulled out of the show and that Red Dirt country group Cross Canadian Ragweed will perform in his stead.

Cross Canadian Ragweed played their first shows after a 15-year hiatus this spring.

"We're sending our very best to Tim for a quick recovery and hope to see him at a future PBR event," reads the statement, which is signed PBR CEO Sean Gleason.

McGraw has been dealing with significant pain and health issues related to his back over the past year. In January, he exited his planned Netflix series due to a back surgery and the significant recovery time it entailed.

In late May, McGraw revealed that he'd been dealing with back issues for over a year, and said he had "three back surgeries and double knee replacements" to address his health issues.

He explained that he had a back surgery before his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, and that "sort of went south on me right at the beginning of the tour ... and so, sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour."

Canceled tour dates and more issues and surgeries ensued, and aside from his May interview, McGraw hasn't offered many updates on his health. In March, an insider said that it was a "tough" decision to pull out of the Netflix show, but he was "following all the doctor's orders" and recovering with help from his wife Faith Hill.

McGraw made his return to the stage in June at the inaugural Music City Rodeo in Nashville, after a year of recovery. His three adult daughters, Audrey, Gracie and Maggie, joined him as special guests onstage.

It's unclear whether McGraw's most recent cancellation is due to his ongoing recovery issues, or whether a new injury or setback has come up.