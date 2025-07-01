Tim McGraw is rocking a new fashion accessory these days — a cane!

The country singer shared a photo of himself enjoying a date with his wife Faith Hill while the couple were in Copenhagen.

The pair sit at a table outside a restaurant, with Hill resting her hand and head on McGraw's shoulder. As he poses for the photo, he is resting his hands on a wooden cane, situated in front of him.

McGraw and Hill traveled Denmark to see their daughter Audrey perform. She's currently on tour with Brandi Carlile.

"Hanging with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile," he writes in the caption.

Why Does Tim McGraw Have a Cane?

The addition of the cane to McGraw's wardrobe comes after the country veteran pulled out of a show in Fort Collins, Colo. Repeated surgeries have kept him off the stage for the better part of the last year, and he's still experiencing complications in his recovery process.

"Cross Canadian Ragweed will step in for Tim McGraw as he recovers from back surgery," a post from the Professional Bull Riders reads in regard to his appearance at the Last Cowboy Standing event.

McGraw has undergone multiple surgeries since 2024, including three back surgeries and a double knee surgery. He felt well enough to perform at the Music City Rodeo in May. His next show is scheduled for Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway's Speedway Classic.

Where Has Faith Hill Been?

This is just the second documented public outing we've seen from Hill in two years. The country singer was also spotted backstage at CMA Fest this year, rubbing elbows with Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Hill has been absent from the public eye for two years and has completely wiped her social media accounts, leaving many wondering if she has quietly retired from her long music career.

