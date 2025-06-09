Faith Hill fans did not have a CMA Fest appearance from the singer on their bingo card for 2025.

The country superstar didn't perform, but she showed up and posed for photos with some of country music's biggest stars. The weekend appearance has fans wondering if something bigger is coming soon.

Faith Hill hasn't released a non-holiday solo album since 2005.

Last August, she deleted her social media pages and website.

Public appearances are exceedingly rare, with her last photographed moment coming at the 2023 ACM Honors show in Nashville.

Related: 11 Country Artists Who Need to Make a Comeback in 2025

Hill was spotted talking with singers like Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, Rita Wilson and Jelly Roll. Her daughter Audrey was also there, and while nobody from the Hill/McGraw family performed at CMA Fest, they certainly drew plenty of attention backstage.

Photos like the one above show Hill receiving a very enthusiastic reaction from Ballerini. She and Jelly Roll chatted, too — she really appears to be making the "Heart of Stone" singer laugh in one picture. The two also posed to let a photog capture the moment.

Faith Hill Kelsea Ballerini John Shearer, Getty Images loading...

Hill's last professional venture was playing Margaret Dutton in Yellowstone prequel 1883. She received rave reviews from the Dutton Rules podcast team, but the show ended after a single season.

Fans have offered plenty of theories as to why she's stepped back from the spotlight over the last two decades, but it could be that she just simply wanted to enjoy a life of semi-retirement at age 57.

Audrey McGraw could be filling that gap. The 23-year-old just released her first official single last month and has indicated she's working toward a debut album, although she has not hinted that it will be a country album.

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw continues to work on music and perform, although he too has had a slow few months. After touring 2024, he took time off to recover from several surgeries, returning to the stage for the Nashville Rodeo in May.

11 Artists Who Need to Make a Comeback in 2025 Country music would be better if any of these 11 artists decided to make a comeback in 2025. Some have been silent for years, while others have been quietly working in the background. Can you think of anyone we missed? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes