Tim McGraw's daughter and Willie Nelson's son just revealed a love song they started working on a long time ago.

Audrey McGraw — McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter — shared a performance video of the song on Thursday (June 5). She says she can't wait to release a recorded version of the song, indicating that it would be found on her album, not his.

That lines up with what fans know about Lukas Nelson's upcoming American Romance album. The 12-song project doesn't feature that title or Audrey McGraw as a collaborator.

American Romance will drop on June 20.

Nelson was in town for CMA Fest. At an album preview event, he also teamed with Eric Church to cover Sabrina Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please."

Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sierra Ferrell appear on the album.

"Lukas and I wrote 'Descent Into Love' a few days after we met," Audrey writes on Instagram. "It was the first song we wrote together ... been holding onto it for a while, but the other night we finally got to share it live."

It's not totally clear where or when the performance was captured. As far as we can tell, the closest Tim McGraw seems to have come to singing a duet with Willie Nelson was a Rita Wilson album from three years ago.

So, his daughter may have one-upped him, not that he's keeping score.

As Audrey prepared to release her first single last month, he gushed on the song and promoted from his own social media pages.

Last week, she shared another song: An original called "Thunder" was revealed on her social platforms, and it seems clear she's building toward something larger. Those details — or even which genre (if any) she'll work in — are not yet known.