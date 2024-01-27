Tim McGraw Gushes Over Daughter’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ Cover

It's no surprise that musical talent runs in Tim McGraw's family. Between the veteran country singer and his wife Faith Hill, the ability to write, sing and create runs deep.

Recently, the "Standing Room Only" singer was taken aback by his youngest daughter Audrey's cover of a Tammy Wynette song. She shared the video of herself playing the piano as she belted out the 1968 classic "Stand by Your Man."

“Whew! Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she is so talented man,” McGraw shares in a reaction video. “I’ve said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well."

"I mean we get to hear this whenever she’s home, she’ll sit on the piano and we can hear this all through the house and we can hear the stuff that’s writing and I’m telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind-blowing and so deep and so special," he adds.

“My goodness, I am proud. I mean, gosh, these girls! Whew," he concludes as he gets a little choked up.

Audrey, 22, is the youngest of McGraw's three daughters. He and Hill also have Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25. The "One Bad Habit" hitmaker married Hill in 1996.

Each of the girls have shared videos showing off their talents, either individually, or even as a group. McGraw shared a video of his daughters giving a living room performance at the beginning of the year.

"A little bit of the McGraw girls craziness over the holidays," he wrote alongside the video.