Tim McGraw just shared the most adorable montage of his wife Faith Hill and the video has fans all in their feelings.

The country veteran jumped on the "Emergency Contact" trend on social media sharing several clips of his partner of nearly 30 years.

The idea behind the trend is to share silly videos of the person listed as your emergency contact, essentially questioning if they could actually be trusted in a real emergency. The videos use the song "Ordinary Girl" from the show Hannah Montana.

And while McGraw attempted to pull off this trend, even fans would whole-heartedly trust Hill with their lives.

"We shouldn't be too worried about this emergency contact, right?" one comments reads.

"The best emergency contact!!!" another proclaims before adding, "LOVE your wife."

"She's actually my emergency contact as well," someone confesses. "Hope that's not weird."

One person simply wrote, "You're in great hands!"

What Happened to Faith Hill?

Judging by the comments, McGraw's offering to the social media trend was well received, but it did bring up some unresolved feelings. After all, the country singer seemingly vanished in 2024 without a warning or explanation. Her social media accounts have been erased and her website remains a blank screen.

There are theories out there that suggest Hill has retired from country music. At the very least, she is taking an extended break.

Related: Country Legends Who Retired in 2024... And More Who Came Back

Although she has disappeared from the internet, fans spotted her at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Toronto in November. In the rare public appearance she was seen rocking out to the music with Swift's mother, Andrea. She's just to the left of Mrs. Swift in an all denim getup — also known as a Canadian tuxedo. Fitting, don't you think?

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker