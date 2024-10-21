Who’s That TV Star Tim McGraw’s Daughter Audrey Is Dating?
Audrey McGraw — one of three daughters born to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — is dating someone who's in the entertainment world, albeit a very different side of the industry than the country music world where she grew up.
According to People, Audrey has been in a relationship with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo since 2023. The couple were spotted together last Friday (Oct. 18), enjoying the fall weather in New York City as they strolled around in jackets.
Audrey, 22, and Garcia-Rulfo, 43, have kept relatively quiet about their relationship, though they do make occasional subtle appearances on each other's social media.
Back in January, Audrey shared a caption-less photo of Garcia-Rulfo posing outdoors at night, wearing a cap and jacket.
Who Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?
- The 43-year-old actor was born in Mexico.
- He's best known for his work in the Netflix legal drama TV series Lincoln Lawyer, where he stars as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles-based defense attorney.
- He has also appeared in the mid-2010s horror series From Dusk till Dawn.
- In addition to his TV work, Garcia-Rulfo has held roles in several movies.
- He's set to appear in the forthcoming action film Jurassic World Rebirth.
Audrey was born into country music royalty, so it's no surprise that she's got plenty of talent as a singer herself. She regularly covers country classics — often with a dark, moody twist — on social media. Back in 2023, she wowed fans with her somber, piano-led performance of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man."
Audrey also stars in the 2021 music video for McGraw's song, "7500 OBO."
