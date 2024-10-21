Who’s That TV Star Tim McGraw’s Daughter Audrey Is Dating?

Audrey McGraw — one of three daughters born to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — is dating someone who's in the entertainment world, albeit a very different side of the industry than the country music world where she grew up.

According to People, Audrey has been in a relationship with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo since 2023. The couple were spotted together last Friday (Oct. 18), enjoying the fall weather in New York City as they strolled around in jackets.

Audrey, 22, and Garcia-Rulfo, 43, have kept relatively quiet about their relationship, though they do make occasional subtle appearances on each other's social media.

Back in January, Audrey shared a caption-less photo of Garcia-Rulfo posing outdoors at night, wearing a cap and jacket.

Who Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

The 43-year-old actor was born in Mexico.

He's best known for his work in the Netflix legal drama TV series Lincoln Lawyer, where he stars as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles-based defense attorney.

He has also appeared in the mid-2010s horror series From Dusk till Dawn.

In addition to his TV work, Garcia-Rulfo has held roles in several movies.

He's set to appear in the forthcoming action film Jurassic World Rebirth.

Audrey was born into country music royalty, so it's no surprise that she's got plenty of talent as a singer herself. She regularly covers country classics — often with a dark, moody twist — on social media. Back in 2023, she wowed fans with her somber, piano-led performance of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man."

Audrey also stars in the 2021 music video for McGraw's song, "7500 OBO."