Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and two of their three daughters attended the ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday night (Aug. 23), and they were dressed in matching outfits that were a real standout.

Pictures from the 2023 ACM Honors show the superstar couple and their daughters Audrey and Maggie at the event, which recognizes the honorees in special categories at the ACM Awards that are not part of the main show. Those awards include studio and recording awards, as well as awards recognizing special achievements and contributions to the country music industry.

McGraw was on hand to receive the ACM Icon Award along with former UMG Nashville chairman and CEO Mike Dungan. The McGraw family are dressed in perfectly coordinated black-and-white outfits in the photos from the event, which took place at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event, while Kane Brown received the ACM International Award. Breland received the ACM Lift Every Voice Award, and Troy Vollhoffer received the ACM Lifting Lives Award, while Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin (posthumously) received the ACM Poet's Award. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award.

The ACM Service Award, Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Songwriter of the Year Awards were also handed out during Wednesday night's event, which Carly Pearce hosted and Fox taped for later broadcast. The 2023 ACM Honors are set to air on Fox on Sept. 18, 2023, at 8PM CT, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.