Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a real taste for fine living, as their extensive real estate holdings over the years can attest. Pictures of their various luxury properties from Tennessee to California and the Bahamas show that the superstar couple have lived like country royalty.

Their past and current holdings include a luxurious estate situated on a private island in the Bahamas, which is currently listed for sale at $35 million.

They have previously owned a spectacular mansion in Beverly Hills, which they sold in 2009, as well as a lavish Nashville mansion that they also parted with in 2009. McGraw and Hill continue to own a historic rural estate on a large piece of land in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., an affluent rural Nashville suburb, as well as their custom-built primary residence, which public records show is a 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 22,460-square-foot home. Their current residence is the only one of their properties for which there are no pictures publicly available, since it has never been on the market.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's various far-flung properties and see what it's really like to live the life of a country music king and queen.

Their Private Island Estate

McGraw and Hill purchased an island in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges in 2003, according to Architectural Digest, but they did not move into their house there until 2012, since they had to create new infrastructure for water, electricity and everything else before they could even begin to construct a home.

Their 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,517-square-foot mansion adjoins with nearly 5,000 additional square feet of covered verandas and open hallways that connect the eight individual "pods" of the main house, and it also features an array of outdoor amenities encompassing 19.77 acres, including nearly 1.3 miles of waterfront property and a private dock. The island estate is currently listed for sale for $35 million.

Their Beverly Hills Mansion

Hill and McGraw previously owned an 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Mediterranean estate boasts a "spacious and elegant" master suite that features his-and-hers bathrooms and attaches to a private gym, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large formal dining room that steps down into the living room.

The 2.5 acres of grounds include a luxurious pool area with a covered outdoor eating area and a grill, as well as manicured gardens. The couple sold that lavish residence for $9.5 million in 2009.

Their Nashville Mansion

The couple purchased a home in the historic upper-crust Belle Meade area of Nashville in 2004 that dated back to 1934. A listing described the 5-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 9,900-square-foot mansion as a "beautiful and private estate," boasting amenities including a modern gourmet kitchen that opens onto the family room, as well as separate nanny and guest quarters. There's also a home theater and a 4-car garage, and the pool house includes a full loft with an extra bedroom.

They listed the house for sale in 2009, after they moved their family into the dream home they had built from scratch in the Nashville area. It sold most recently in 2013 for $2,800,000.

Their Historic Nashville Manor Home

McGraw and Hill purchased a historic manor home that dates back to 1800 in 2003, and it has been significantly updated into a beautiful Southern estate.