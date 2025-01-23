Tim McGraw Shares the Moment His Daughter Moved Him ‘To Tears’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents to three young adult daughters, and they've never been shy about vocalizing their praise for their kids.

But in a new social media post, McGraw shared a performance from his daughter Audrey — a talented singer and performer — so powerful, it made both him and his country star wife emotional.

"Had to post this," McGraw gushes in the caption, set against a black-and-white video of Audrey singing. "Our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!"

The video shows Audrey singing Mexican folk song "Cucurrucucú Paloma" in Spanish, with gentle instrumental accompaniment behind her.

Of course, McGraw and Hill are biased as her parents, but the performance proves Audrey's pitch-perfect vocal talent. In the comments section, several other talented singers chimed in with their thoughts on how impressive the performance is.

"Love her soprano!!! Effortless!" writes Kristin Chenoweth.

"Wow. Wow. Wow," adds Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman.

Read More: Did You Spot Tim McGraw's Daughter in Landman?

Audrey is the youngest of McGraw and Hill's three daughters, and at 23 years old, she's already racked up quite a few impressive credits in the world of performing and acting. She's the star of McGraw's music video for "7500 OBO," and most recently, she made an appearance in Taylor Sheridan's new TV series, Landman.