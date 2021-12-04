There's a lot to love about this time of year, but for Tim McGraw, arguably the best part of fall and winter is his favorite sport. A self-admitted football fanatic, McGraw takes any chance he can get to watch a game, whether it's on the college level or between teams in the NFL.

"Whoever's playing, I'll watch. I'll watch every game I can," the singer says in an interview with his record label. "And the great thing now, I think, about football season, is you can find a game just about every night of the week. Some college somewhere is playing."

Unfortunately, football season can't last forever, and when it winds down at the end of the year, McGraw says he's likely to experience some withdrawals from the sport.

"It's almost a depression when football season is over because I miss it so much. There's just something special about Sundays watching football and...well, every day watching football," he admits.

Though McGraw's not picky when it comes to watching games, the singer does have his favorite teams, and among them is his own hometown team, the Tennessee Titans. He and his country superstar wife, Faith Hill, have often been spotted at Titans games, and when the team went to the Super Bowl in 2000 against the St. Louis Rams, Hill sang the national anthem before the game.

Fortunately for McGraw, he'll have a distraction from the absence of football season this year. He's getting the chance to show off his acting skills, as both he and Hill have been cast in 1883, the upcoming new prequel to Yellowstone. The show airs on Paramount+ beginning Dec. 19. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

