Country music newcomer Brandon Davis has been working hard on making a splash into country music. He credits his wife, Destiny, for helping him start his musical journey — albeit a little later than most. Davis never thought he was good enough to be able to play music for a living, but his wife thought otherwise, so she pushed the now father of four to chase down his dream.

That was around 2018. Fast forward to present day, Davis has a growing fanbase and has started to open up for some really big names like Tim McGraw, which he did in 2022.

About a week ago, Davis and his family were victims of a large theft, when someone broke into their trailer and raided it while they were in their hotel for the night.

"Our trailer was raided and all our equipment was stolen last night outside the hotel after the show," Davis tells fans via social media. "We’re all safe and that’s all that matters but it’s hard explaining something like this to your kids at 8 in the morning."

Luckily, the venue he was playing outside of Houston had some gear that allowed Davis and his crew to still play their show that night.

It would seem a lot of people saw the video of the singer and his family learning that their trailer had been raided, including McGraw. Tim decided to send a brand new guitar to Davis that just showed up on his doorstep this week.

"Wow. There are no words. Sending the biggest thank you to @thetimmcgraw @downhome & @gibsonguitar #gibson #surprise #downhome," the singer writes on social media, sharing a video that shows him receiving the gift.

Destiny filmed Brandon coming through the front door to see the surprise: A brand new Gibson SJ. He strummed it while singing "Live Like You Were Dying" ... and called it "an amazing blessing."

The Davis kids, too, got to witness the kind act of humanity brought on by country icon. The comments section of the video is filled with person after person saying how much of a class act Tim McGraw is and how amazing the gesture was.

You can see Davis and his new guitar from McGraw on the road all this summer.

