Tim McGraw gave fans a highlight of the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night (April 5), performing a very special version of his mega-hit "Humble and Kind."

McGraw was joined by a percussionist, acoustic guitarist and keyboardist, who layered their parts remotely while the superstar monitored the music in earbuds as he sang along. McGraw wore a black ball cap and pullover with ripped jeans, and he gave an understated vocal performance that perfectly suited the song, seated in front of a large, round white ottoman in front of a window in his home.

The song was a much-needed reminder of how we all need to conduct ourselves in these difficult times, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to disrupt lives all over the globe. The ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast allowed artists and fans to still enjoy live music in the original time slot of the 2020 ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September. The stars performed remotely from their homes for the one-of-a-kind special.

McGraw won a CMA award for Song of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Song for "Humble and Kind," which he released as the second single from his Damn Country Music album in 2016. Lori McKenna wrote the powerful song.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

