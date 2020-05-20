Tim McGraw shared a special performance of his latest single, “I Called Mama,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (May 19).

The reflective country ballad, released ahead of Mother's Day 2020, pays tribute to the loving connection between a child and mother. Given the current climate, however, the song has taken on an even deeper and more universal meaning, as it reminds listeners that hearing a familiar voice can bring them comfort during times of uncertainty.

Before launching into the tune from the comfort of his home, McGraw shared gratitude for those currently working on the front lines amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I want to just say thank you from myself and my family to all the frontline workers, and all the public-facing workers out there doing so much to keep the heartbeat of this country going," he says, seated in a chair and wearing earbuds. "We appreciate you. We love you, and thank you again so much."

McGraw, donning a navy-blue, long-sleeved shirt and matching beanie for his performance, closes his eyes as he began to sing the first verse of "I Called Mama." His band also join in virtually from their homes, effortlessly playing along on their instruments while McGraw puts thought and emotion into every heartfelt lyric.

"I Called Mama," written Lance Miller, Marc Green, and Jimmy Yeary is the first offering from McGraw since he re-signed to Big Machine Records earlier this year. The track is also the first release from his upcoming album, Here on Earth, due out in September. Later this year — and as long as the coronavirus pandemic doesn't interfere — McGraw will head out on his 2020 Here on Earth Tour in support of his forthcoming album. The trek is currently scheduled to begin July 10 and includes openers Midland and Ingrid Andress.

In the meantime, McGraw has been performing for fans online. On Wednesday (May 20), he and several other artists will join forces for CMT’s Feed the Front Line Live, a benefit concert raising funds for essential workers and those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Other artists set to perform from home include his wife Faith Hill, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Ray Cyrus and many more.

WATCH: Tim McGraw Talks About His Next Album