Most people would be intimidated to sing with Tim McGraw, but to his family and loved ones, karaoke night was just an opportunity to get silly and celebrate Christmas together.

McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, kept tradition in 2023 by celebrating the holiday with spaghetti, meatballs and their three adult daughters.

This year, music was also heavily in the mix: The singer's daughter Gracie shared video of McGraw and another family member singing a karaoke version of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" as more party guests danced along.

A country superstar might've been on the mic, but Gracie's dog Baz stole the show: At one point during the performance, he jumped up and broke up two dancers, the whole room dissolving in laughter.

Gracie's holiday roundup also included a snapshot of her sisters, Audrey and Maggie, who also spent the holiday with their country superstar parents.

Over on his Instagram account, McGraw proved that the spaghetti and meatball tradition is alive and well at his household: He posted a photo of an oven range stocked with platters of meatballs.

"Gettin started!" the singer wrote in the caption of that post.

Shortly afterward, he uploaded an "after" shot, with the meatballs that were left over after the family's meal. "We made a dent!" McGraw noted.

McGraw's been whipping up spaghetti and meatballs at Christmastime for years. In fact, it's a tradition that dates back to his own childhood days.

"Our family tradition for years has been pasta," McGraw explained back in 2020. "Spaghetti and meatballs on Christmas Eve. And that's sort of my job as dad to prepare the spaghetti and meatballs. That's a tradition that I've had since I was a child; I hope it carries on with [my daughters.]"